LFCC naming task force announces potential new names for college

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC)’s naming task force has chosen five top contenders for the college’s new name.

According to a press release from LFCC, the top five names selected by the task force are Valley & Vista, Red Oak, Laurel Ridge, Valley & Ridge and Newbridge.

The decision to rename the college comes from a February vote from the college board. The press release says LFCC and other colleges in the Virginia Community College System had been directed last summer by the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges to review its name, as well as those of all its named facilities.

More than 100 students, staff, alumni and community members submitted possible names for consideration.

“Overwhelmingly, the community input centered around the breathtaking beauty of the natural surroundings for which the LFCC service region is known,” said CEO of Brand Federation Kelly O’Keefe in the press release. “They sought names that were both anchored to geographic features of the Shenandoah Valley region and reflective of the values that unite the college, its students and its community.”

Brand Federation is working with the college during the transition period.

LFCC will be hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. to give the public a chance to learn more about the college’s renaming process. To register for the town hall, click here.

Per the press release from LFCC, further explanation for the proposed names is as follows:

Valley & Vista Community College

The task force thought the name was unifying and inclusive of the entire service region.

It brings to mind an upward progression, much like the academic journey and broader horizons our students explore.

Vista has inspirational connotations.

Red Oak Community College

More than half of the forest in Shenandoah National Park consists of red oaks, and the strength and towering stature of the trees represent the growth and opportunity provided by the college.

Oak trees have historical and cultural significance. Kings wore crowns of oak leaves, and the tree signifies strength in the Bible.

Laurel Ridge Community College

Laurels grow abundantly within the college’s service area, which also features distinctive mountain ridges.

Laurel is also a verb meaning “to bestow an award or praise in recognition of an achievement, often academic.”

The ancient Greeks presented laurel wreaths to athletes, poets and war heroes.

As the upper edge of a mountain range, ridge can serve as a metaphor for the level of success and range of opportunities offered by the college.

Valley & Ridge Community College

One of the regions of Virginia, west of the Blue Ridge and east of the Appalachian Plateau Region, is the Valley & Ridge Region.

The name unites the service regions while paying tribute to the natural landscape.

Newbridge Community College

A recurring theme among comments and stories from students and alumni was that the college gave them a new outlook and a new start. The word “new” speaks to new beginnings.

“Bridge” can refer to where students are now and where they’d like to be in the future.

