Officials: 2 Winchester residents arrested on drug charges after month-long investigation

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports two Winchester residents have been arrested on drug charges following a month-long investigation.

The task force says 29-year-old Rasheed Riley of Winchester and 31-year-old Josie Peacoe of Winchester were arrested after a search warrant was executed by officials at their residence.

According to a press release from the task force, officers received information that Riley and Peacoe were distributing large amounts of cocaine in the Winchester and Frederick County area in April.

The press release says through the investigation, officials determined the two individuals would routinely travel outside the Commonwealth to a cocaine source of supply, and transport the drugs back to the Commonwealth for distribution and sale. Officials say task force officers completed multiple controlled purchases of cocaine from Riley and Peacoe during the investigation.

The press release says officials obtained and executed a search warrant for Riley and Peacoe’s residence in Winchester on April 29, where they seized 266 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, $1,570 in cash and one firearm.

According to the press release, Riley and Peacoe were arrested and charged as follows:

Rasheed Riley: Possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, a probation violation and an active felony warrant for forging and uttering

Josie Peacoe: Distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance

The task force says additional charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.