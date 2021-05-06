Poll: Majority of Virginia parents willing to have kids vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A majority of Virginia parents are willing to have their children vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a poll conducted by the Research Institute for Social Equity at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The poll results say 66 percent of parents with children age 12-17 and 63 percent of parents with children age 11 and under are likely to have their children vaccinated.

Parents in the northwest and western part of Virginia had the highest levels of hesitancy when it comes to vaccinating children against COVID-19.

“Parents with children 12-17 in the Northwest (59%) and Western (84%) of the state were not likely to vaccinate their children. More than half of the parents of children 11 and under in the Northwest (58%) and the Western (53%) parts of the state were not likely to vaccinate their children and those,” a release said.

Over 90 percent of parents who said they were not likely to get vaccinated themselves were also unlikely to vaccinate their children.

The poll said race and ethnicity had no significant impact on the willingness of parents to vaccinate their children.

When it comes to sending children back to in-person learning this fall, 73 percent of Virginia parents said they were willing to send their kids.

The poll found that minorities were two to three times less willing to send their children to in-person learning than whites.

“The willingness of a substantial majority of parents to have their children vaccinated, seemingly attests to the belief of the availability and efficacy of the vaccines however, the almost triple numbers of hesitancy in African Americans (32%), and Asians (34%), then whites (12%) to send their children back to in-person school reflects the historical skepticism,” said former Governor L. Douglas Wilder in the release.

The statewide poll was conducted for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management by the Research Institute for Social Equity at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU.

