Senator Tim Kaine visits JMU Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine visited James Madison University (JMU) on Thursday as part of his tour of the Valley. He met with program directors in health and education to see how they can invest in and support the education workforce.

Kaine is also looking to see how the American Rescue Plan helped the university, and how they have dealt with challenges in the past year.

“The heavy discussion today was about workforce training, and about healthcare, and the workforce and education programs here at Madison. And then the training of the healthcare workforce, which is so important right now and going to be even more important going forward,” Kaine said.

Kaine says he wants to be precise in addressing the needs of JMU and other universities.

Kaine also stopped by Blue Ridge Community College Thursday morning, learning about the many manufacturing positions that are still unfilled.

“James Madison [University] is a big part of the solution. The partnership that JMU has with Merck is a real high-end, cutting edge 21st-century advanced manufacturing that uses biotech skills to do a really good thing in terms of vaccine development,” Kaine said.

Kaine will be in Winchester on Friday to learn more about Interstate 81 improvements.

