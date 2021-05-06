Advertisement

“They have no holes.” : Opposing coaches discussing Riverheads football success

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck recently spoke with a few opposing coaches about the success of the Riverheads High School football team.

Riverheads won a VHSL-record fifth straight state championship this past Saturday when the Gladiators defeated Galax, 65-29, in the Class 1 State Championship game. The Gladiators went 10-0 overall during the 2021 spring season after posting a 15-0 overall record in 2019. Riverheads’ last loss came early in the 2018 season when the Gladiators suffered a defeat at East Rockingham.

Opposing coaches on Riverheads success

Nolan Jeffries - Luray Head Coach

“When you think of Riverheads football you have to think of Coach (Robert) Casto. Coach Casto has built an amazing program there. It seems like he always has a ton of kids out to play football. He never misses a good athlete in the building and he’s always two steps ahead of you. You play something one way and you shut it down one minute then he’s coming back the next possession blocking it a different way.”

Dan Rolfe - Fort Defiance Head Coach

“They have no holes. They have a lot of kids that come out for football, a lot of kids who play four or five years in the program and you throw in the little league program, it’s successful top to bottom.”

