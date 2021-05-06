UVA Health hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site on Friday, May 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health System will be hosting its very first pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday, May 7, in an effort to bring shots closer to homes.

“We’re going to be doing a series of mobile basically pop-up vaccination sites at different locations around the community to try and make it easier for patients,” UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swenson said.

Every Friday, UVA Health will have a vehicle set up downtown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for individuals to walk up and get a shot.

“We just encourage people again whatever is easiest for you to do to get vaccinated whether that’s come to a pop-up site where you can just walk up or make an appointment. Whatever it is, there are a lot of options with all the various partners in the community,” Swenson said.

The first pop-up vaccine clinic will take place on 2nd Street and East Main in Charlottesville but on future Fridays, they will be near the Sprint Pavilion. This will not impact the current appointment-only clinic in Albemarle County.

“At this point in time, we’re not planning to close that community vaccination site at Seminole Square,” Swenson said.

However, the Blue Ridge Health District’s JCPenney vaccine site will be closing soon, according to Wednesday’s Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting. It’s expected to close in mid-June.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered at UVA Health’s pop-up clinic, so you’ll be able to decide which vaccine you want to get.

