Va. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry to tour Harrisonburg’s Urban Forestry Program

A bench made from downed wood as part of the Urban Forestry.
A bench made from downed wood as part of the Urban Forestry.(Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring is set to visit the Friendly City on Friday, May 7, to take a tour focused on the City’s Urban Forestry Program.

The program partners with the local community to promote the utilization of downed wood, according to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg. The effort also works to keep wood out of landfills and to protect the city’s tree canopy.

The press release says Ring will visit several locations throughout Harrisonburg that feature urban wood projects.

Some of the projects include the Purcell Park Bioreactor project, which utilizes recovered wood and recently earned a Gold Medal for the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award and removes nitrogen from our waterway, as well as benches, countertops and coffee tables around Harrisonburg, the “Language of Love” sculpture behind the Harrisonburg Quilt Museum and the front bar at Sage Bird Ciderworks.

Harrisonburg Public Works also has plans for a Hairpin Table Workshop in September, where attendees can make their own end table using a “cookie” from an ash log and hairpin table legs.

A "cookie" from an ash tree that can be used for multiple projects.
A "cookie" from an ash tree that can be used for multiple projects.(Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation)

The Urban Forestry Program also focuses on growing Harrisonburg’s tree canopy by planting native trees in parks, right-of-ways, schools and on public lands.

“We are always looking for more ways to use the urban wood that must come down and improve the growing conditions of existing and newly planted native trees. Encouraging growth of a variety of native trees will help prevent the catastrophic impact the Emerald Ash Borer beetle had in our city,” Harrisonburg Public Works Green Space Manager Jeremy Harold said in the press release. “We are fortunate to have the support of so many, including the Virginia Department of Forestry, local mills, crafters, and artisans, who see the value of preserving our local wood resources for others to enjoy.”

