VCU recommends permanent ban of Delta Chi if chapter found responsible for misconduct

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is calling for the permanent removal of Delta Chi through disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Division of Student Affairs if they are found responsible for misconduct in the wake of Adam Oakes’ death.

The proceedings come more than two months after Oakes was found unresponsive in an off-campus home. His family believes Adam was forced to drink a large bottle of whiskey as part of his initiation into Delta Chi.

VCU says this process starts with a report and a recommendation to leaders of VCU’s Student Organization Conduct Committee. The report, submitted by VCU’s Division of Student Affairs, is based on multiple reports and allegations regarding chapter events, COVID-19 protocols, recruitment activities, alcohol, and hazing in the hours before Adam Oakes’ death.

Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order for the chapter on Feb. 27. The university also took similar action the following day.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing its investigation into Adam Oakes’ death.

The full statement from VCU can be found below:

On Monday, May 3, VCU’s Division of Student Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Delta Chi Fraternity chapter at VCU with a recommendation that the Chapter be permanently removed from VCU if reported allegations result in findings that it is responsible for misconduct.

The next steps include a review of the report by VCU’s Student Organization Conduct Committee and a determination if violations occurred and, if so, the appropriate sanctions. VCU expects the process to be complete this summer.

The Richmond Police Department investigation continues into Adam’s death. The ongoing police investigation, and any subsequent VCU Student Code of Conduct investigation, may identify additional information or violations of university policy. If so, the initiating report against Delta Chi, and recommendations, maybe updated accordingly

