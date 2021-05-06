Advertisement

VMI board votes to remove Jackson name from arch, hall

By Bruce Young
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute is making some more changes.

The VMI Board of Visitors voted to remove the name of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson from Jackson Memorial Hall and the arch that is the main entrance to the Old Barracks.

A motto in the barracks entry will remain, although the attribution to Jackson will be removed.

”Upon further investigation, it was actually -- it originated from other authors, and so it was something that was in his book of maxims and we think he may have said it to cadets, but it didn’t originate with him,” Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Marketing and Communications, explained.

How Jackson’s name will be removed and what the facilities will be called in the future is still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Harrisonburg City School Board discussed reopening plans for high school students in the fall...
Harrisonburg City School Board hears reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

Latest News

Virginia Military Institute
VMI to remove Stonewall Jackson’s name from barracks quote
Boeing commits $50M to new Virginia Tech campus in Alexandria
Piedmont Virginia Community College campus in Charlottesville
PVCC offering free tuition to Virginia residents
In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before...
Falwell’s Liberty graduation picnic canceled
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
Virginia college students react to possible COVID vaccine requirement