VMI board votes to remove Jackson name from arch, hall

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute is making some more changes.

The VMI Board of Visitors voted to remove the name of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson from Jackson Memorial Hall and the arch that is the main entrance to the Old Barracks.

A motto in the barracks entry will remain, although the attribution to Jackson will be removed.

”Upon further investigation, it was actually -- it originated from other authors, and so it was something that was in his book of maxims and we think he may have said it to cadets, but it didn’t originate with him,” Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Marketing and Communications, explained.

How Jackson’s name will be removed and what the facilities will be called in the future is still to be determined.

