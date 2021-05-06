Advertisement

Walt Disney World to end temperature checks for staff, guests

Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests...
Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Walt Disney World Resort is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Disney announced on Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.

Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.

The on-site temperature screenings for cast members will end on May 8 and on May 16 for guests.

Disney still requires park reservations to limit capacity, and face coverings must be worn in the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort also announced it is ending temperature checks at their parks. The parks’ social distancing requirements have also been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in...
Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning
Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to...
UPDATE: Missing Stuarts Draft juvenile found
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco

Latest News

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 856 on Thursday
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low of 498,000
Veterans tackle the issue of extremism in the military, denouncing those who participated in...
Veterans address extremism in the military debate