Advertisement

West Virginia Governor announces major event coming to the Summit

Governor Justice holds event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve
Governor Justice holds event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a major event is coming to the state.

He held a press conference at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Thursday morning.

Between September 9-12, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is working with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and other organizations to celebrate multiple events, including motor sports and the DNR Fish and Game Show. The headliner is “Adventure.”

On September 11, they will end with a tribute for 9/11.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in...
Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning
Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to...
UPDATE: Missing Stuarts Draft juvenile found
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced

Latest News

A former member of Greek life at VCU speaks out about Adam Oakes.
VCU recommends permanent ban of Delta Chi if chapter found responsible for misconduct
Lord Fairfax Community College's naming task force has announced the top five new name options...
LFCC naming task force announces potential new names for college
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 response efforts, says statewide vaccination numbers increase
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 856 on Thursday