Youngkin running as political outsider in bid for GOP nomination

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign that has carried Glenn Youngkin more than 13,000 miles recently brought him to Lynchburg, and the weekly gathering of veterans at Monument Terrace.

“My name’s Glenn Youngkin. I’m running for Governor. I fully intend to win,” Youngkin said as he introduced himself to the crowd.

At this event, and many others in recent weeks, Youngkin has made the case that Richmond is broken, and he’s the Republican leader who can fix it.

“Somebody who understands what it means to deliver results, not empty promises,” Youngkin said. “Somebody who understands what it means to hold people accountable as opposed to let them off the hook.”

Youngkin’s television ads highlight his rise from modest roots to the leadership of a major private equity firm.

Making his first run for elective office, he wears the label of political outsider as an advantage.

“I’ve been humbled, but so inspired by Republicans coming together like never before,” Youngkin said in an interview. “Coming together because they recognize we need a different kind of leader, someone who in fact is not a career politician or been chasing these offices before, but someone who understands how to get things done.”

According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Youngkin led in fundraising. He loaned the campaign more than $5 million of his own money.

As Republican delegates weigh their decision, he said there’s an important consideration: who is best equipped to take on a Democratic opponent.

“And I would humbly ask everyone to consider me in that role, because I can win in November and we can turn Virginia around,” Youngkin said.

Our conversations with the Republican candidates will continue next week. Up next is Sergio de la Pena.

