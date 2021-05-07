Augusta County students participate in annual Special Needs Kids Fishing Day

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around 20 students from Wilson and Stuarts Draft Middle Schools headed out to Churchville Friday for the 15th annual Special Needs Kids Fishing Day.

It’s been held at the Izaak Walton Park each year. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We put 100 trout in our pond here, and the students will go catch them and we provide lunch with them, and the Department of Wildlife Resources will take them down to the lower end, and electroshock the stream and show them how they check fish,” Frank Wade, treasurer for the Staunton-Augusta chapter of the Izaak Walton League, said.

Teachers say the kids’ attendance in school has increased dramatically over the last couple of weeks because they were so excited for Friday’s field trip.

Some students shared how many fish they caught:

“I caught five,” Roran said

“I caught three fish. Could have been a fourth, but one got off,” Chant said.

“I got two fish,” Shivnarine said.

The students say they’re looking forward to coming back again next year.

The event this year’s event was sponsored by a number of area businesses: Central Virginia Coca-Cola, Staunton Martins Food Store, Kitch’n Cook’d Potato Chip Co., Staunton Walmart, McKee Baking, Augusta County School Food Service at Wilson Middle School, Eric Johnson Memorial and Hershey Chocolate of Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.