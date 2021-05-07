Advertisement

Beck, Blue Streaks celebrate signing day at Harrisonburg High School

Harrisonburg High School student-athletes on signing day
Harrisonburg High School student-athletes on signing day(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School celebrated six student-athletes Friday afternoon at signing day.

David Beck headlined the group as the Blue Streaks’ senior runner will be joining the track & field program at Virginia Tech next year.

Beck is excited to be a Hokie and thankful for all the support he’s gotten along the way.

“It means a lot to have people around me who are so supportive, my coaches, my friends, my family, my girlfriend,” Beck said. “It’s great to have people around me who really care and make a big difference in who I am as a runner and as a person.”

Five other Blue Streaks signed on to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Jaiden Brooks will play soccer at Frostburg State University.

Ashley Acosta-Iscoa will play soccer locally for Eastern Mennonite University.

Edwin Rios is also playing soccer at the next level, taking his talents to Mary Baldwin University.

Jesse Lichti is joining the basketball program at the University of Lynchburg.

Amelia Mitchell will continue her volleyball career at the College of Wooster.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Officials: 2 Winchester residents arrested on drug charges after month-long investigation
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 response efforts, says statewide vaccination numbers increase
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mashkhal Ibrahim pleads guilty in hit and run case
Daquan Simms, 21, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Daquan Simms

Latest News

New York Giants quarterback Anthony Wright, left, looks for a receiver as he is pressured by...
Jets Make Six Quick Cuts
VHSL Baseball: Broadway sweeps Stuarts Draft in doubleheader (5/6/21)
VHSL Baseball: Broadway sweeps Stuarts Draft in doubleheader (5/6/21)
High school spring sports scores from Thursday, May 6.
H.S. Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, May 6
Dukes preparing for NCAA Louisville Golf Regional
Dukes preparing for NCAA Louisville Golf Regional