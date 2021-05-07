Beck, Blue Streaks celebrate signing day at Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School celebrated six student-athletes Friday afternoon at signing day.

David Beck headlined the group as the Blue Streaks’ senior runner will be joining the track & field program at Virginia Tech next year.

Beck is excited to be a Hokie and thankful for all the support he’s gotten along the way.

“It means a lot to have people around me who are so supportive, my coaches, my friends, my family, my girlfriend,” Beck said. “It’s great to have people around me who really care and make a big difference in who I am as a runner and as a person.”

Five other Blue Streaks signed on to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Jaiden Brooks will play soccer at Frostburg State University.

Ashley Acosta-Iscoa will play soccer locally for Eastern Mennonite University.

Edwin Rios is also playing soccer at the next level, taking his talents to Mary Baldwin University.

Jesse Lichti is joining the basketball program at the University of Lynchburg.

Amelia Mitchell will continue her volleyball career at the College of Wooster.

