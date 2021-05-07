Bridgewater College announces decision to require COVID-19 vaccines for Fall 2021

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, May 7, Bridgewater College announced all students, faculty and staff will be required to submit verification of full vaccination for COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

The verification of full vaccination must be submitted by Monday, August 2, according to Bridgewater College. By that point, members of the Bridgewater College community must be fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks have passed since your final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or since your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The college says to ensure you can provide verification information by August 2, you should plan to receive your first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine no later than June 15, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by July 12.

Additional information on the verification process will be available later this summer.

“While we all appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and that we must remain vigilant around public health measures to protect ourselves and our community, there is reason to be hopeful as we plan for the future. More than 100 million U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, and, as of April 19, all adults in the U.S. are eligible to receive the vaccine. Recent data suggest that these vaccines not only protect those inoculated from serious infection but also are protective for asymptomatic infection and the risk of transmission of the virus to others,” Bridgewater College said in part on its website.

Medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated, the college says.

The college says the decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine for its community may facilitate the resumption of a more normal college experience and environment and may mitigate some of the mental health effects of pandemic student isolation.

The college says they will continue to practice safety measures during May Term and summer 2021 sessions, including requiring face coverings and social distancing. For fall, the college says they expect operations to return as fully residential with in-person learning and living for all except those who traditionally qualify as commuter students.

