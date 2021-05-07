Details on Wallops Island rocket launch Saturday night

(WHSV) - Saturday night, the eastern United States will be able to view a quick light show from a rocket launch on Wallops Island.

The rocket launch will not occur earlier than 8:02 pm and will have a 40 minute launch window. If weather conditions are not suitable for launch, backup days are scheduled through May 16th.

The rocket that will be used for the mission will release barium vapor that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for up to 30 seconds from our viewing area. Areas east of the Mississippi River will be able to view the launch. The farther west you travel, the longer the light show expected.

A NASA sounding rocket launch planned for Sat just after 8pm, and the artificial aurora it creates in a study of the upper atmosphere, could be visible up east of the Mississippi. Read more at the @wralweather blog: https://t.co/GPMK6J58LA #wral pic.twitter.com/3RFhX4K7to — Tony Rice (@rtphokie) May 7, 2021

Vapor from this rocket will be released approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to around 10 minutes after launch at over 200 miles of altitude over the Atlantic Ocean.

Once the vapor releases, clouds of green and violet color may be visible for about 30 seconds.

Unfortunately, this will be harder to view than previous rocket launches due to violet color.

You can find live coverage of the launch on the Wallops IBM video site beginning at 7:40 pm on launch day.

Launch status updates can be found on the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.

