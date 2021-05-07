Fifth arrest made in shooting that killed Richmond mother, baby

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fifth person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a young mother and her baby dead, along with three others injured.

Kevon Bynum, 18, is now in custody and charges with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on April 27. Police say he was arrested without incident.

Kevon’s twin brother, Kavon Bynum, was already arrested and is now facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Kevon was wanted on the same charge, but according to the Richmond City Jail website, he was booked around 1:40 a.m. Friday under a “failure to appear in court” charge. More charges are expected later in the day.

Previously, police arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23 and Shamondrick Perry, 19, in connection to the shooting. All three were originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but according to online court records, they are now charged with first-degree murder.

The April 27 shooting left 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah, dead. The other three victims - a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old - were also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

