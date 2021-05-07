First lady Jill Biden to visit W.Va. soon

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting West Virginia sometime next week.

Former West Virginia first lady Gayle Manchin made the remark Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony as the thirteenth co-chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Manchin was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Details about first lady Jill Biden’s visit have not been released yet by the White House. We don’t know what part of the state she will visit.

