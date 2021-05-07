JMU Class of 2021 graduates in person
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is holding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 in-person at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The College of Business had its ceremony Friday afternoon. President Jonathan Alger gave a speech recognizing students’ hard work during the pandemic, mentioning what a tough year it has been — and how happy he was they could celebrate the class of 2021 in person.
“After the many challenges of this past year, this is truly a time for celebration and new beginnings,” said Alger.
The ceremony was delayed due to a thunderstorm warning after some students walked.
Ceremonies for the class of 2021 continue Sunday.
