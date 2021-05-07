Mental Health America of Augusta celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Mental Health America has celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month for decades. This year, Mental Health America of Augusta (MHAA) is bringing awareness to the resources in our area that tend to the needs of those experiencing mental health issues.

MHAA has various resources within their organization but also connects people with other groups to better serve their needs.

“An increased number of calls have been coming into the Mental Health America of Augusta office this month related to depression and anxiety. The Staunton-based nonprofit is ready to answer the mighty call to action from our community,” the organization wrote in a press release.

MHAA’s Executive Director Bruce Blair says one out five people will experience a mental illness at some point in their life.

“With our own online mental health screenings, we have seen 77 percent of people experiencing anxiety and depression type symptoms,” Blair said.

He says before the pandemic, 44 percent of people were experiencing depression and anxiety. The percentage has only increased over the last year.

"I think for people to know that there are organizations out there who want to connect with them want to provide the resources for them and that they are not alone in their journey. That all of us are experiencing some sort of mental health challenges and struggles on a daily basis so you are not alone."

You can find help with mental health, addiction, domestic violence and more by reaching out to MHAA or visiting their website.

