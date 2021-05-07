Advertisement

New book highlights West Virginia’s historical markers

In this June 6, 2011 photo, this historical marker along W.Va. Route 17 in Blair, W.Va., is the...
In this June 6, 2011 photo, this historical marker along W.Va. Route 17 in Blair, W.Va., is the only visible sign of the 1921 battle here between thousands of armed, unionizing coal miners and the thousands of law enforcement officers and security guards hired to defeat them. At least 16 men died on the mountain, which could be turned into a strip mine. (AP Photo/Vicki Smith)(Vicki Smith | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A book describing each of West Virginia’s roadside historical markers has been published.

“Signs of the Times: West Virginia’s Highway Historical Marker Program” was published by the state Department of Arts, Culture and History. A historical marker book for West Virginia was published in 2002 but had not been updated until now.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the book is 334 pages and includes nearly 200 historical photographs and an index.

The book costs $12.95 and is available at the Culture Center in Charleston, at Tamarack in Beckley, The Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville and at Independence Hall in Wheeling.

