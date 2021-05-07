New book highlights West Virginia’s historical markers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A book describing each of West Virginia’s roadside historical markers has been published.

“Signs of the Times: West Virginia’s Highway Historical Marker Program” was published by the state Department of Arts, Culture and History. A historical marker book for West Virginia was published in 2002 but had not been updated until now.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the book is 334 pages and includes nearly 200 historical photographs and an index.

The book costs $12.95 and is available at the Culture Center in Charleston, at Tamarack in Beckley, The Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville and at Independence Hall in Wheeling.

