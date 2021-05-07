Advertisement

Potential record breaking hail falls in southern Texas

The hailstone may break a state record.
The hailstone may break a state record.(NWS Austin/San Antonio)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WHSV) - On April 28th in the area of Hondo, Texas (just west of San Antonio), gargantuan size hail fell.

One hailstone was so large it measured at 6.4 inches in diameter! It’s not the largest hail the US has ever seen but could break Texas’ state record. To compare the size of this hail to something, we are talking about the size of a honeydew melon.

Unofficially, the largest hailstone the state has record was anywhere from 6 to 8 inches in diameter in 1892. A 6 inch hailstone smashed the windshield of a storm chaser in Texas back in 2010.

Currently, the largest hailstone on record in the United States was recorded in Vivian, South Dakota at 8 inches in diameter. This happened in July 23, 2010.

The largest hailstone ever seen in Virginia occurred on April 27th, 2011 in Saltville and was 4.75 inches in diameter. This town is in Smyth County which is in southwest Virginia.

The Valley’s largest hailstone is 2.75 inches in August 1989. This was in Augusta County between Staunton and Fishersville. This means the hailstone that fell in Texas was 2.2 times the size of any hailstone the Valley has ever seen.

Hail is formed from a strong updraft in a thunderstorm. Water droplets are pulled up into a cloud, and they freeze high enough in the cloud and create frozen ice known as hail.

Stronger thunderstorms have more violent updrafts and when stronger updrafts occur, hailstones grow larger.

The weight of the hailstone in Texas measured at 1.25 pounds and will be reviewed by the State Climate Extremes Committee to determine if the hailstone was record breaking.

