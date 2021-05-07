Richmond uploads new information sheets on casino proposals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has updated information sheets online about the two casino proposals being considered.

The information sheets up have new and amended information to the original proposals by Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and ONE Casino + Resort.

The Resort Casino Evaluation Panel is now going into the negotiation phase of the evaluation process.

The plan is for the panel to make a recommendation to Mayor Levar Stoney by the end of May.

To view the updated information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.