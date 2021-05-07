Staunton and other local businesses experiencing employee shortage

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many businesses had to shut down and cut back on employees at the height of the pandemic. Now that things are opening back up and more people are getting out, those who are working are feeling overwhelmed due to a staffing shortage.

“This past week, we closed one evening because of the fact that I didn’t have staff to operate that evening,” Aaron Digrassie, owner of Mrs. Rowe’s in Staunton, said.

He said that was the first time in the history of the restaurant that they have had to close due to lack of staff.

“We went through the recession, we went through the Depression. This is a totally different story. I’ve never had an issue finding staff,” Digrassie said.

Mrs. Rowe’s closed down early on in the pandemic, and when they opened back up, they could only take on a limited number of employees.

“About a quarter of them came back, and I haven’t recovered since,” Digrassie said.

But business has been booming.

“Our numbers are better than they were before COVID, and I think that’s due to we do have a very clean restaurant, our patrons have been coming here for years, most of our patrons are vaccinated because they are an older clientele and people are traveling again,” Digrassie said.

He added that it’s gotten to the point where his staff is extremely overworked.

“I talk to my patrons every day and ask them just to be patient with not having baked goods, with not having certain items on the menu because of the lack of staff,” Digrassie said.

And it’s not just the service industry.

“We’re seeing it everywhere, from manufacturing, we have a manufacturer in Stuart’s Draft that has 100 open positions,” President and CEO of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce (GARCC) Courtney Thompson said.

Digrassie said he’s doing what he can to get more people hired, but they are not seeing a lot of applications coming in.

“My staff that is here now, I offer incentives to them to bring people in. Anybody that comes in, we start our pay a lot higher than most other restaurants in town and we’re open to work with people’s schedules,” Digrassie said.

If they can’t hire more people soon, Digrassie said they may have to start closing a couple of evenings a week.

“We’re in this still kind of post-pandemic, not sure what’s going to happen. Childcare is still an issue, obviously, so we’re really hoping that once the kids get back in school on a more regular schedule in the fall, that some of this will start to work itself out,” Thompson said.

The GARCC is offering resources to employers and job seekers to help.

“Find a Job Friday. So, on our social media, both Instagram and Facebook, employers can post their job openings, so it’s a good place for people to go and look and see what’s available,” Thompson said.

They are also co-hosting a virtual job fair on May 18.

“It’s super easy for anybody that’s either offering positions or job seekers. They hop on Zoom. They’re able to talk to a number of awesome employers around the area,” Thompson said.

There is one session from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and another session from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information at valleyvirtualjobfairs.com.

