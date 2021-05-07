Virginia Discovery Museum reopens its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been more than a year since kids were inside the Virginia Discovery Museum, but now everyone is able to experience the exhibits in-person again.

For now, the museum on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is open by reservations only. Groups of 25 people or fewer can book a timeslot online to come and enjoy all that the fun space has to offer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have families back in the museum. We’ve missed them so much for the 13 months that we’ve been closed, and the museum just hasn’t been the same without the laughter and the learning that takes place here every day,” Museum Director Janine Dozier said.

Masks are required and rigorous sanitation protocols will be in place.

“We’ve been so proud of all the kids and their willingness to wear masks and to follow all these new safety protocols that make perfect sense to us as adults, but the kids have been terrific also,” Dozier said.

The museum will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in the fall. Dozier says she’s hoping to host an in-person celebration for this major milestone down the road.

