Virginia unemployment claims drop to pandemic low

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia saw the biggest decrease in new unemployment claims of any state in the country last week.

The Virginia Employment Commission says just over 12,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, a significant drop from the 37,000 filed the week before.

But, as we’ve seen over the last year, the VEC is still plagued with problems, and many Virginians are still waiting to get their first check.

One of the most common issues now: people saying their benefits were cut off without explanation, vaguely being told there’s an “outstanding issue.” It then takes months before many can actually talk with a VEC rep to find out what that issue is.

The VEC is facing a class-action lawsuit after thousands of Virginians waited weeks - if not months - for a single check during the pandemic. Officials say they’re working around the clock to improve the system including overhauling outdated technology.

