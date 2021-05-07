West Virginia Governor announces target date to remove mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a press conference Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a target date for removing the mask mandate.

Governor Justice says the goal is to lift the mandate on West Virginia’s 158th birthday - June 20.

Experts say by that time, they project 65 percent of West Virginians 12 to 35 years of age will have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also estimate that 75 percent of the population 50 and older will have received their first dose of the vaccine by that date and 85 percent of those 65 and older.

Governor Justice says even if the estimated percentages are not met by June 20, the plan is still to proceed with lifting the mandate. He said Friday, the administration believes numbers will be ‘close enough.’

Governor Justice says they are calling this initiative “Call to Arms.”

The governor says 97 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 are West Virginians 50 years of age and older.

Also during the press conference, Governor Justice says they are going to make some changes to the EverBridge system. He says it’s going to be used in a different way.

West Virginians won’t need to use the central registration process in EverBridge because vaccines are abundantly available right now throughout the state. The system will be used for messaging, according to Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, who’s the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force.

Hoyer says as soon as the Pfizer vaccine receives FDA approval for children 12 to 15-years-old, vaccinations will begin for that age group as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.