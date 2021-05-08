Advertisement

Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome

This image released by the Italian Culture Ministry shows a cave near Rome where fossil...
This image released by the Italian Culture Ministry shows a cave near Rome where fossil findings were discovered, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions. The Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery Saturday, May 8, 2021, saying it confirmed that the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo, where a Neanderthal skull was discovered in 1939, was “one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals.”(Emanuele Antonio Minerva | Emanuele Antonio Minerva/Italian Culture Ministry via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italian archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions.

The Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery Saturday, saying it confirmed that the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo was “one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals.” A Neanderthal skull was discovered in the cave in 1939.

The fossilized bones include skulls, skull fragments, two teeth and other bone fragments. The oldest remains date from between 100,000 and 90,000 years ago, while the other eight Neanderthals are believed to date from 50,000-68,000 years ago, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

The excavations, begun in 2019, involved a part of the cave that hadn’t yet been explored, including a lake first noted by the anthropologist Alberto Carlo Blanc, who is credited with the 1939 Neanderthal skull discovery.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called the finding “an extraordinary discovery that will be the talk of the world.”

Anthropologist Mauro Rubini said the large number of remains suggest a significant population of Neanderthals, “the first human society of which we can speak.”

Archaeologists said the cave had perfectly preserved the environment of 50,000 years ago. They noted that fossilized animal remains found in the cave - elephant, rhinoceros and giant deer, among others - shed light on the flora and fauna of the area and its climactic history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Reynolds had just gotten married a little over a year before she went missing in early March.
Family of Alicia Showalter Reynolds still looking for answers 25 years after her death
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Mrs. Rowe's in Staunton is one of many businesses in the Valley experiencing a shortage of staff.
Staunton and other local businesses experiencing employee shortage
Launch is expected to occur between 8:02 and 8:42 pm Saturday night.
Details on Wallops Island rocket launch Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital
Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.
Tawny Kitaen, actress famous for ’80s music video cameos, dead at 59