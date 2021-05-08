Blue Ridge Community College holds photo opportunity for graduates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College held a virtual graduation Saturday, but wanted to have something special for the graduates.

After the online ceremony, students in the class of 2021 and 2020 could get a photo op on campus.

Families could drive up, hear their student’s name read aloud, and then pose for a picture.

Graduates said they were grateful to have a little piece of graduation.

“It wasn’t what I expected, but I invited my family so I could at least have some sort of mini graduation for myself because I worked really hard for this 2 year degree,” Shonna Johnson, a graduate, said.

“I’m really happy that Blue Ridge is doing this to recognize all the hard work that we have done because it has been a tough program. I’m really proud of my classmates and myself for getting through this,” Ellen Carrillo, a graduate, said.

It was an especially meaningful graduation day for the Rachel Darley and her mom Tammy of Portsmouth as Rachel followed in her footsteps.

“I graduated from Blue Ridge and their veterinary technology program in 1983 and to see my daughter graduate from that, from the same thing is amazing,” Tammy Darley said.

The graduates say they are excited for what is next.

