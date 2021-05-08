Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup - May 7: Women’s lacrosse advances to CAA Championship

The James Madison women's lacrosse team will have a chance to win its fourth straight CAA...
The James Madison women’s lacrosse team will have a chance to win its fourth straight CAA Championship.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team will have a chance to win its fourth straight CAA Championship.

No. 2 seed JMU defeated No. 3 seed Hofstra, 14-7, in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament at Sentara Park Friday night. Isabella Peterson, Kacey Knobloch, and Charlotte Haggerty each scored three goals for James Madison while Molly Dougherty recorded 13 saves in the victory.

JMU will meet No. 1 seed Drexel in the CAA Championship Sunday at 12 p.m. The game will be also be played at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. If the Dukes win, they will become the first program to win four consecutive CAA titles.

JMU baseball drops series opener at UNCW

The James Madison baseball team lost to UNCW, 5-3, Friday night in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. Chase DeLauter had three hits and an RBI in the loss. JMU drops to 9-12 overall (4-6 CAA). The teams will play again Saturday at 4 p.m.

JMU women’s tennis falls in first round of NCAA Championship

The James Madison women’s tennis team lost to Tennessee, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA Championship Friday afternoon in Charlottesville. The Dukes finish the season with a 14-4 overall record and as CAA Champions.

