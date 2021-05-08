Advertisement

Pendleton County falls in Class A State Championship

The Pendleton County boys basketball team finishes the season as Class A state runner-up.
The Pendleton County boys basketball team finishes the season as Class A state runner-up.
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County boys basketball team finishes the season as Class A state runner-up.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats suffered a 43-36 loss to top-seeded Man in the WVSSAC Class A State Championship Saturday morning in Charleston. Man’s Austin Ball led all scorers with 20 points while Tanner Townsend scored a team-high 13 points for Pendleton County. Bailey Thompson added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Pendleton County’s 40-game winning streak comes to an end with the loss to Man. The Wildcats finish the 2021 season with a 17-1 overall record.

