Rockingham County will host vaccination clinics for high school students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many school districts are working to get students vaccinated.

Starting next week, high schools in Rockingham County will be vaccination clinics for students 16-years-old and older who wish to get vaccinated.

“There are a number of families that have already taken the opportunity to have their 16-year-old, 17-year-old get the vaccine. We’ve announced clinics that happened at the fairgrounds through VDH in collaboration with the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue department. But what that requires is for the parent to physically be there to sign. When it happens in a school building, there is another opportunity,” Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said.

Scheikl said parents can get a form from the Virginia Department of Health, send it in with their child and then their student can get vaccinated at school.

“There are families whose work hours just aren’t really conducive to being at the fairgrounds to get the vaccine and it is just another opportunity,” Scheikl said.

The clinic is not mandatory.

Scheikl said the Virginia Department of Health will find volunteers to administer the vaccines.

The timeframe allows students to get both doses before school is out for the summer.

“If we have the clinic for the first shot, how do we make sure that the same students then can get the second shot? So, since we are still in school, that is a little bit easier,” Scheikl said.

He added that schools have often held vaccination clinics in schools in the past and said they will look into next steps when vaccines become available for students 15-years-old and younger.

“We may offer some clinics in the summer, who knows. We haven’t tackled that yet, but if we can we will,” Scheikl said.

