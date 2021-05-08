Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police responded to Joe Bowman Auto Plaza on E. Market St. around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The alarm company was reporting a series of alarm activation at the dealership.

According to police, a pickup truck had crashed through a security fence and into a service bay door.

The driver was identified as Christopher Matthew McPherson, 30 of Timberville. Police say he continued to break into another vehicle inside the building and fled the scene.

A nearby Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the area saw the stolen vehicle, which was being driven by McPherson, at over 100 mph heading west on Spotswood Trail.

While attempting to set up a roadblock, an HPD vehicle with the officer inside, was hit by the stolen vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene where both McPherson and the officer involved were evaluated. No serious injuries were reported.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of a Schedule I narcotic, and it was determined McPherson was under the influence.

McPherson was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with two counts of Felony Eluding Police, two counts of Felony Property Damage, two counts Felony Assault on Law Enforcement, Felony Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Driving on a Revoked License and numerous other traffic related violations. Additional charges are pending.

HPD asks if you were in the area or have further information related to this incident to contact them at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

