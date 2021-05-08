Advertisement

Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering

A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police responded to Joe Bowman Auto Plaza on E. Market St. around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The alarm company was reporting a series of alarm activation at the dealership.

According to police, a pickup truck had crashed through a security fence and into a service bay door.

The driver was identified as Christopher Matthew McPherson, 30 of Timberville. Police say he continued to break into another vehicle inside the building and fled the scene.

Christopher Matthew McPherson, 30 of Timberville.
Christopher Matthew McPherson, 30 of Timberville.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

A nearby Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the area saw the stolen vehicle, which was being driven by McPherson, at over 100 mph heading west on Spotswood Trail.

While attempting to set up a roadblock, an HPD vehicle with the officer inside, was hit by the stolen vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene where both McPherson and the officer involved were evaluated. No serious injuries were reported.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of a Schedule I narcotic, and it was determined McPherson was under the influence.

McPherson was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with two counts of Felony Eluding Police, two counts of Felony Property Damage, two counts Felony Assault on Law Enforcement, Felony Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Driving on a Revoked License and numerous other traffic related violations. Additional charges are pending.

HPD asks if you were in the area or have further information related to this incident to contact them at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Reynolds had just gotten married a little over a year before she went missing in early March.
Family of Alicia Showalter Reynolds still looking for answers 25 years after her death
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Mrs. Rowe's in Staunton is one of many businesses in the Valley experiencing a shortage of staff.
Staunton and other local businesses experiencing employee shortage
Launch is expected to occur between 8:02 and 8:42 pm Saturday night.
Details on Wallops Island rocket launch Saturday night

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 779 on Saturday
VHSL Softball: Turner Ashby defeats Fort Defiance (5/7/21)
VHSL Softball: Turner Ashby defeats Fort Defiance (5/7/21)
JMU baseball drops series opener at UNCW
JMU baseball drops series opener at UNCW
JMU women's lacrosse tops Hofstra, advances to CAA Championship