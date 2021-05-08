‘Tommie Fund’ to cover cost of surgeries for injured horse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is stepping in to help an injured horse on its way to retirement.

Sailor, an 11-year-old horse, injured his jaw and his leg in a car crash. Luckily, RACC was able to foot the bill, thanks to those who gave to the Tommie Fund in honor of the late pit bull.

“The truck and trailer went into the median, which was covered in trees, and it caught fire,” said Officer Lisa Mosley with Sussex County Animal Services.

The crash took place on I-95 northbound on Wednesday, two horses and the truck driver died. Sailor and another horse were rescued, but ultimately the latter died.

“He does have a fracture in his back leg and has fractures in his jaw,” she added. “I did have the privilege to speak to his owner this morning. She believed if any horse could pull through something like this, it would be him.”

It’s a big request, which is why they tapped RACC to help through the Tommie Fund.

“We’re just happy that the funding is there, that it continues to be there so that we can take care of animals in situations like this,” said Robin Young, RACC’s Outreach Coordinator.

The fund came to be after the overabundance of donations from the community, clearly moved by the horrific killing of the dog, after he was tied to a pole and set on fire in a Richmond park back in 2019.

“We really just wanted to make a difference, and we’re just so appreciative that we can offer this assistance in need that maybe don’t have the funding or don’t have the immediate funding to help in a situation like this. Out of something really bad, comes something really good,” Young said.

According to RACC, the fund has helped at least 50 other animals and will cover the full costs of Sailor’s surgeries. It is still open to donations.

Sussex County Animal Services said that Sailor’s first surgery went well, and his second operation will take place on May 10.

