Advertisement

Va. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry visits Harrisonburg

Ring had a tour of the City’s Urban Forestry Program.
Secretary Ring visits Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg
Secretary Ring visits Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring visited by Harrisonburg on Friday to get a tour of the city’s Urban Forestry Program.

One part of the tour was centered around how the city is working to repurpose ash trees into different projects throughout Harrisonburg, including the bar at Sage Bird Ciderworks in downtown.

“I think the city is doing such a wonderful job of really turning a negative into a positive. Making sure that they are utilizing that wood and it is not going to waste. Instead of sending that wood to the landfill, they are able to repurpose that. They are able to work with local woodworkers and artisans and the local community and businesses,” Ring said.

Ring also visited pollinator gardens throughout the city and got a look at the farmer’s market.

She said it is great to see opportunities for the community to come together and help the environment.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Officials: 2 Winchester residents arrested on drug charges after month-long investigation
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 response efforts, says statewide vaccination numbers increase
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mashkhal Ibrahim pleads guilty in hit and run case

Latest News

Former race horse undergoing surgery after crash that killed one person and three other horses
‘Tommie Fund’ to cover cost of surgeries for injured horse
The Virginia GOP will have an unassembled convention on Saturday. Party delegates will cast...
Virginia GOP Convention on May 8 | What you need to know
Rockingham County will host vaccination clinics for high school students
Rockingham County will host vaccination clinics for high school students
Signing Day at HHS
Signing Day at HHS