Va. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry visits Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring visited by Harrisonburg on Friday to get a tour of the city’s Urban Forestry Program.

One part of the tour was centered around how the city is working to repurpose ash trees into different projects throughout Harrisonburg, including the bar at Sage Bird Ciderworks in downtown.

“I think the city is doing such a wonderful job of really turning a negative into a positive. Making sure that they are utilizing that wood and it is not going to waste. Instead of sending that wood to the landfill, they are able to repurpose that. They are able to work with local woodworkers and artisans and the local community and businesses,” Ring said.

Ring also visited pollinator gardens throughout the city and got a look at the farmer’s market.

She said it is great to see opportunities for the community to come together and help the environment.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.