Virginia GOP Convention held Saturday

Verona, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia GOP Convention brought delegates to about 40 different polling locations in the Commonwealth Saturday, including the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

The convention determines who will represent the party on the statewide ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general this November and is typically held at one location.

“This is kind of revolutionary. We’ve never really done it this way before so it’s very large and kind of historic for the state of Virginia. Great turn out today here in Verona,” Danny Ledford, Chair of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, said.

Over 50,000 delegates registered throughout the state to vote; 850 of them were from Rockingham County.

Officials said that is the most they’ve ever had.

“It’s just wonderful to see so many conservatives get engaged and get involved in something that it used to be so few people used to choose,” Marshall Pattie, Former Board of Supervisor for Augusta County, said.

Delegates could vote outside in the pavilion or through a drive-thru process.

One delegate, Charles Moubray of Rockingham County, has voted in every election since 1949 and made his way to the convention Saturday.

“I’m proud of that record of course,” Moubray said.

Delegate Chris Runion, serving parts of Augusta and Rockingham counties, said they are hoping to make a change in Richmond.

“When I go out to the restaurants and I go out to the gas stations people come up to me and say ‘how come this is happening to us? This isn’t what we want,’” Runion said.

Once the candidates are picked, Pattie said they will get stand with the winner.

“We’re looking to get behind whoever wins so that we can win the election in November,” Pattie said.

The ballot counting process starts Sunday.

Officials expect results to be done in the coming days.

