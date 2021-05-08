Virginia GOP Convention on May 8 | What you need to know

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An estimated 54,000 delegates will choose a nominee for the Republican candidate for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general at the 2021 Virginia GOP Convention on May 8.

There will be almost 40 polling locations across Virginia on Saturday, but only those who have pre-registered as a delegate can go and vote. Those who wanted to be a delegate for this convention applied through 126 local GOP committees.

Delegates can vote between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Daryl Borgquist is the Chair of the Rockingham County Republicans. He said Rockingham County will have more than 850 delegates participating -- the most they’ve ever had.

“There’s a lot of interest in the outcome,” Borgquist said.

Even if you can’t vote, here’s everything you need to know about the convention and process.

When and where is it?

The convention will be on May 8, 2021, at 39 locations across the state. The convention runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you are still in line at 4:00 p.m., you can cast a ballot.

Most delegates in the Shenandoah Valley will vote at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona or the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. To find your polling location, click here.

Governor

Glenn A. Youngkin

Amanda Freeman Chase

M. Kirkland “Kirk” Cox

Peter Doran

Sergio De La Pena

Peter A. “Pete” Snyder

Octavia L. Johnson

Lt. Governor

Lance R. Allen

Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo

Maeve T. Rigler

Glenn R. Davis, Jr.

Puneet Ahluwalia

Winsome E. Sears

Attorney General

C. L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.

Jason S. Miyares

Jack White

Leslie Haley

You can learn more about the candidates by clicking, HERE.

How does it work?

Rockingham County Chair Daryl Borgquist said voters will rank each candidate. So, for example, voters would rank the governor candidates one through seven, with one being the top choice and seven being the bottom.

“Your different ranks constitute different rounds of voting. Your first choice is your first round of voting, second choice, and so forth,” Borgquist said. “With each round, the candidate that receives the lowest number of the first choice, and those votes will be distributed equally among the second choice candidates.”

Borgquist reminds those participating to fill out their ballot completely and do not include only your first choice.

Candidates must get 50 percent or more to get the nomination. If not, they will be recompile based on rankings.

The counting process

The ballot counting process will begin on Sunday and be counted by hand. Officials expect the counting to be done Monday or Tuesday but could take as long as Thursday.

Out-of-state teams will oversee the counting, along with members from each campaign. Cameras will also roll 24/7 for people to watch.

Rich Anderson, the Virginia GOP Chairman, said the final picks will move on to the general election on November 2. He’s also insisting that all candidates not chosen during the convention rally around those who are victorious.

“I’m going to be very insistent that happen, but I feel they have played together very well,” said Anderson.

For more information on the convention, click here.

UVa Center for Politics Executive Director Larry Sabato also said whoever emerges needs to be mainstream enough to compete in the general election.

“What the Republicans are trying to do is to nominate somebody who can actually win a general election in a state where Democrats have won every significant election for over a decade,” said Sabato. “That’s going to be tough to do.”

Sabato said Republicans are still fired up about the 2020 election. Anderson said charging the economy, opening schools, and preserving the right to work are top voter issues.

“It’s just a lot of things have lined up and I think people are concerned about the policies, particularly that have come out of Richmond over the last two years,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.