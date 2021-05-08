Advertisement

Waynesboro nurse shares her experience combatting vaccine hesitancy

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - As primary care physicians and other health care staff work to combat vaccine hesitancy, some are starting to see a trend.

Angie Honeycutt works at Sentara Primary Care in Waynesboro. She says there’s not much of a difference in skepticism between rural and urban patients. Rather, she is seeing younger patients more hesitant to get the shot.

“Most of the elderly patients are vaccinated, they are on board,” Honeycutt said. “You know they are really concerned about their health, just because they’re higher risk with their age.”

Honeycutt’s message for her patients is to remind them of the number of diseases that haven’t shown up in decades because of vaccinations.

