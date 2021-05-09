Advertisement

Chinese rocket segment re-enters atmosphere above the Maldives; most debris burned up

By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - China’s space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.

The Maldives is a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean that spans across the equator. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 700 kilometers from the Asian continent’s mainland.

The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit was expected to plunge back to Earth at an unknown location as early as Saturday.

China said Friday it expected the segment to mostly burn up on re-entry, posing little threat to people and property on the ground.

Usually, discarded core, or first-stage, rockets reenter soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit like this one did.

The Long March 5B rocket carried the main module of Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, into orbit on April 29. China plans 10 more launches to carry additional parts of the space station into orbit.

The roughly 30-meter (100-foot) -long stage would be among the biggest space debris to fall to Earth.

