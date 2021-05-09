Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley

(WHSV) - It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah Valley could soon expect to see or hear cicadas.

Over the next few weeks as the temperatures warm, you may start to hear a deafening sound across part of the Mid-Atlantic.

The emergence of billions of cicadas known as Brood X, an event that happens every 17 years.

According to Virginia Tech, this brood could emerge as far south as the Shenandoah Valley. The cicadas are expected to emerge around the second week of May but it all depends on the weather.

Brood X is expected to emerge in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. They are also supposed to emerge in some areas of the Midwest. (WHSV)

“It’s a little tricky. Cicadas wait until there’s an average of 64 degrees fahrenheit in the soil temperature before they emerge so it’s really temperature based but they could be pushed forwards or backwards depending on the weather,” said James Mason, communications coordinator of the Department of Entomology at Virginia Tech.

Cicadas are mainly expected to be a nuisance and if you live in a forested area, you’ll hear more versus being in a city but there are some farmers that need to watch their crops, closely.

“Anybody with an orchard, anyone that grows apples, peaches could be affected by cicadas,” Mason said.

They are harmless to animals and people. After 6 weeks of mating and placing eggs, the cicadas die off and the new cicadas that hatch go back down into the ground for another 17 years. Then, you can enjoy the rest of your summer.

