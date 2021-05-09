College baseball roundup: Saturday, May 8
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college baseball scores from Saturday, May 8:
CAA Regular Season
UNCW 12, JMU 5
ODAC Baseball Tournament First Round (Best-of-Three)
Game 1: (6) Bridgewater 4, (3) Roanoke 3
Game 2: (6) Bridgewater 6, (3) Roanoke 4
Game 1: (1) Randolph-Macon 14, (8) Eastern Mennonite (6)
Game 2: (8) Eastern Mennonite 7, (1) Randolph-Macon 4
