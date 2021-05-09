Advertisement

College baseball roundup: Saturday, May 8

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college baseball scores from Saturday, May 8:

CAA Regular Season

UNCW 12, JMU 5

ODAC Baseball Tournament First Round (Best-of-Three)

Game 1: (6) Bridgewater 4, (3) Roanoke 3

Game 2: (6) Bridgewater 6, (3) Roanoke 4

ODAC Baseball Tournament First Round (Best-of-Three)

Game 1: (1) Randolph-Macon 14, (8) Eastern Mennonite (6)

Game 2: (8) Eastern Mennonite 7, (1) Randolph-Macon 4

