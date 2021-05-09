JMU knocks off Drexel in OT to win fourth straight CAA title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A late surge in the final minutes of the second half sent the CAA Championship game to overtime, and in the second extra period James Madison walked it off to win the conference title.

No. 20 JMU beat no. 10 Drexel 13-12 to win the CAA Championship for the fourth consecutive season.

The Dukes were down 12-9 with under five minutes left in regulation, before tying the game and winning it on Lizzy Fox’s overtime goal.

JMU goalkeeper Molly Dougherty was named the CAA Championship’s Most Outstanding Performer for her 16-save effort (her season-high).

“It’s unreal,” Dougherty said. “I think a lot of people doubted us this season and really didn’t think we’d be here and especially not the two-seed winning this game so it’s pretty special.”

JMU attacker Isabella Peterson scored a game-high five goals for the Dukes.

“Watching Molly run over here and us chasing her was a feeling that was just amazing,” Peterson said about the celebration after Fox’s game-winning goal. “You don’t always get to experience it and when you do it’s great.”

Peterson and Dougherty were both also named to the CAA’s all-tournament team, along with Fox and Emma Johnson.

“I’m just so proud of this team,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “To be able to carry the program on their shoulders to get that fourth championship, something no one else has done before with a young team, I’m honored to be the coach.”

The Dukes have secured an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

