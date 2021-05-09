Advertisement

Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.(Source: WFTV/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.

The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.

Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Launch is expected to occur between 8:02 and 8:42 pm Saturday night.
Details on Wallops Island rocket launch Saturday night
Reynolds had just gotten married a little over a year before she went missing in early March.
Family of Alicia Showalter Reynolds still looking for answers 25 years after her death
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 779 on Saturday

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert says Derby winner Medina Spirit failed drug test
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 539 on Sunday
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter