Advertisement

Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say three people visiting Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured when gunfire broke out after several men got into an argument.

Investigators with the New York Police Department believe two to four men got into an argument Saturday in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun.

Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders in the area who had no relation to each other.

A 4-year-old girl was among those wounded. Police say she was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg. She was expected to undergo surgery at the hospital.

According to police, the other two people wounded were a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, who was only in the area because the Statue of Liberty was closed, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was hit in the foot.

Police found three shell casings on the scene, but no gun was recovered.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

The NYPD has released security footage of a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Reynolds had just gotten married a little over a year before she went missing in early March.
Family of Alicia Showalter Reynolds still looking for answers 25 years after her death
Launch is expected to occur between 8:02 and 8:42 pm Saturday night.
Details on Wallops Island rocket launch Saturday night
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate

Latest News

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - vs. Sam Houston (5/8/21)
JMU, Bridgewater, EMU baseball 5-8-21