Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021 Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its theme “Meet Me at the Fair” during the week of August 16 - 21.
Here’s the line up for the week:
· Sunday – Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, Brotherly Love
- Festival Style Ticket $25; Grandstand Seating $20
- Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.
- Concert Starts at 6:00 p.m.
· Monday – Tracy Lawrence & The Kentucky Headhunters
- Festival Style Ticket $25; Grandstand Seating $20
- Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.
- Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
· Tuesday – Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell
- Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
· Wednesday – Hardy and The Hackens Boys
- Festival Style Ticket $ 35; Grandstand Seating $25
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
· Thursday – County Fair Diesel Truck Drag Racing
- Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
· Friday – Demolition Derby
- Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
- Gates open at 7:00 p.m.
- Derby at 8:00 p.m.
· Saturday – Interstate Tractor Pull
- Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
- Farm & Tweaked Farm Tractor Pull at 3:00 p.m.
- Interstate Tractor Pull at 7:00 p.m.
All Grandstand and Fair information can be found at www.rockinghamcountyfair.com
