Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021 Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its theme “Meet Me at the Fair” during the week of August 16 - 21.

Here’s the line up for the week:

· Sunday – Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, Brotherly Love

Festival Style Ticket $25; Grandstand Seating $20

Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Concert Starts at 6:00 p.m.

· Monday – Tracy Lawrence & The Kentucky Headhunters

Festival Style Ticket $25; Grandstand Seating $20

Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Tuesday – Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell

Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Wednesday – Hardy and The Hackens Boys

Festival Style Ticket $ 35; Grandstand Seating $25

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Thursday – County Fair Diesel Truck Drag Racing

Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

· Friday – Demolition Derby

Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

Gates open at 7:00 p.m.

Derby at 8:00 p.m.

· Saturday – Interstate Tractor Pull

Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

Farm & Tweaked Farm Tractor Pull at 3:00 p.m.

Interstate Tractor Pull at 7:00 p.m.

All Grandstand and Fair information can be found at www.rockinghamcountyfair.com

