Advertisement

Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021 Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its theme “Meet Me at the Fair” during the week of August 16 - 21.

Here’s the line up for the week:

· Sunday – Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, Brotherly Love

  • Festival Style Ticket $25; Grandstand Seating $20
  • Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.
  • Concert Starts at 6:00 p.m.

· Monday – Tracy Lawrence & The Kentucky Headhunters

  • Festival Style Ticket $25; Grandstand Seating $20
  • Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.
  • Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Tuesday – Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell

  • Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25
  • Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
  • Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Wednesday – Hardy and The Hackens Boys

  • Festival Style Ticket $ 35; Grandstand Seating $25
  • Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
  • Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Thursday – County Fair Diesel Truck Drag Racing

  • Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

· Friday – Demolition Derby

  • Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
  • Gates open at 7:00 p.m.
  • Derby at 8:00 p.m.

· Saturday – Interstate Tractor Pull

  • Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
  • Farm & Tweaked Farm Tractor Pull at 3:00 p.m.
  • Interstate Tractor Pull at 7:00 p.m.

All Grandstand and Fair information can be found at www.rockinghamcountyfair.com

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Reynolds had just gotten married a little over a year before she went missing in early March.
Family of Alicia Showalter Reynolds still looking for answers 25 years after her death
Launch is expected to occur between 8:02 and 8:42 pm Saturday night.
Details on Wallops Island rocket launch Saturday night
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - vs. Sam Houston (5/8/21)
JMU, Bridgewater, EMU baseball 5-8-21
Brood X is expected to emerge in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
Cicadas could emerge any time as far south as the Shenandoah Valley