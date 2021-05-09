Advertisement

Staunton teacher publishes book highlighting the beauty of individuality

“It’s My Time to Fly” takes readers through the unique journey of butterfly “Number Five.”
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Julie Conner has been a special education teacher for almost 20 years and currently works at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton.

Conner said she never anticipated becoming an author, but the idea for the book “It’s My Time to Fly” came about when her son got a butterfly kit.

She said she and her kids often make pictures books and decided to make one for the butterfly project.

While they were watching the caterpillars grow, they noticed one of the five butterflies was growing at its own pace.

But in the end, all of the butterflies were able to be released.

“I think it is just an important message that we all do things when we are ready and sometimes we need help, and that is okay,” Conner said.

Conner said she hopes the book will comfort parents and students through their own growth and development while following the journey of butterfly “Number Five.”

The book was illustrated by Emily Row and is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

