Community Spotlight: Skyline Literacy

By John Rodgers
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week in the Community Spotlight, we’re featuring a group that works to spread the gift of reading in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I think the best part about being involved with Skyline Literacy is helping folks accomplish their goals,” said Stan Farthing, the president of the board for Skyline Literacy.

Stan Farthing has been on the board of Skyline Literacy for more than a decade.

“A good grasp on literacy is absolutely essential in today’s world.” Farthing said. “With computers and more and more technical jobs that people are holding and everything like that, you have to be able to read things and understand them, follow directions and all that kind of thing.”

Skyline Literacy serves people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with services such as help with basic literacy, GED help, language learning for non-native English speakers and citizenship preparation.

Dozens of volunteers help tutor students in the classroom and one-on-one. Right now, most services are being offered online because of the pandemic.

“Most everything that we did in the past was in person, either one-on-one or in a classroom setting., but in just a couple of weeks they pivoted everything,” said Farthing.

Farthing stressed the importance of having a good grasp on literacy and what it means in the 21st century.

“We can help folks all through the spectrum and help them get ready to be productive citizens in today’s world,” Farthing added. “To participate in civic affairs, to participate in their own children’s education and to get and keep a good job.”

For more information about Skyline Literacy, visit its website.

