EMU stepped up to the plate, ready for anything in ODAC playoff series win

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Upsets are what makes sports fun.

On Sunday it was the Eastern Mennonite baseball team pulling off the shocker on the road against the ODAC’s top-ranked team, Randolph-Macon.

“I think we were playing with a lot of confidence, just being there in the first place,” EMU junior first baseman Natty Solomon said. “We knew that we could take one, probably two, and we showed that. We showed that we’re a program that’s ready to play ball with the best of the best.”

The Royals forced the winner-take-all game three after winning their first playoff game since 2002 Saturday.

The results were in EMU’s favor again Sunday as Gage Riddick tossed a complete game, while the offense scored seven runs, including a long home run from Jaylon Lee.

EMU came up to bat ready for the challenge.

“We were sure we would get punched, but we just made sure we could punch back and just stay in there,” EMU senior catcher Ray Tricarico said. “If we were close late in the game, we knew we could pull one out.”

The Royals are showing that same confidence as they prepare for the ODAC semifinals.

“There’s nothing to lose for us,” EMU head coach Adam Posey said. “That makes us a scary team. When you get a dangerous team backed into a corner, they’re tough to beat. I like our chances. I like the guys we’ve got here and I think we’ll be ready to play. It’s just a matter of who gets the big hit, who makes the big pitch, who makes the big play.”

Eastern Mennonite, the eight-seed, will face fourth-seeded Shenandoah on the road this weekend in the conference’s semifinal round.

