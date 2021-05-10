HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A heavy police presence was reported near the 800 block of Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), officials received a call at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to assist an agency in an arrest of two wanted suspects.

Police say once they obtained the warrant, officials were able to arrest the two suspects.

“This was a cooperative effort today between HPD, HFD, EMS and some of our partner agencies to make sure this was a successful operation. And one in which it was minimal risk to the public, our officers and also the suspects,” Lieutenant Ritchie with HPD said.

Officials report one suspect is being treated after suffering minor injuries.

WTOV reports the individuals have been identified as Curtis Glauser and Bryan Bassett.

The two men reportedly climbed a fence to escape from Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Wintersville, Ohio on May 3, according to WTOV.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates as we learn more from officials.

