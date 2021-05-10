Advertisement

HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday

Harrisonburg Police Department
Harrisonburg Police Department(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A heavy police presence was reported near the 800 block of Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), officials received a call at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to assist an agency in an arrest of two wanted suspects.

Police say once they obtained the warrant, officials were able to arrest the two suspects.

“This was a cooperative effort today between HPD, HFD, EMS and some of our partner agencies to make sure this was a successful operation. And one in which it was minimal risk to the public, our officers and also the suspects,” Lieutenant Ritchie with HPD said.

Officials report one suspect is being treated after suffering minor injuries.

WTOV reports the individuals have been identified as Curtis Glauser and Bryan Bassett.

The two men reportedly climbed a fence to escape from Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Wintersville, Ohio on May 3, according to WTOV.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates as we learn more from officials.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 539 on Sunday

Latest News

Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant...
Richmond City Council set to figure out how to dispose of Confederate monuments
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
VCU Monroe Park campus.
Virginia universities reckon with Confederate symbols
After getting the census data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60...
Virginia Redistricting Commission says state has shorter timeline to draw map due to November’s statewide election