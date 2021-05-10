Isle of Wight County removes 116-year-old Confederate statue

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (AP) — A Confederate monument has been removed from outside the courthouse in Virginia’s Isle of Wight County.

WAVY-TV reports that the 116-year-old monument was removed Saturday. Someone placed Confederate flags on the ground where the monument had stood. But those were removed by county officials as well.

Board of Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson said the flags were removed because “they showed a negative point of view of the county.”

The monument had included a statue of a Confederate soldier. The county’s board of supervisors voted earlier this year to remove the monument and hand it over to county resident Volpe Boykin and his wife.

Boykin has said he plans to make it available for anyone who wants to see it.

